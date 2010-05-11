D-Day for Nasty Nick's Little Party or Little Nick's Nasty Party. Whatever. Somewhere over the rainbow alliance, the yellow party brick road lead to the La-La-Land of Oz. Common sense and reality is starting to kick in. But a phoney-baloney Wizard is still pulling the strings. Will Mandy get to play Dorothy?
Yesterday was a dark day for democracy and the parliamentary process. A disgusting day for the electorate. Today it's 'make your mind up time' in the shabby little game of Deal or No Deal.
Beaten Brown's stomach-turning performance outside No 10 was nothing compared to the treachery of a two-bit politician drunk with power bent on propping up an illegitimate regime for his own selfish ends.
Opportunistic and rotten to the core, two-faced two-timing Clegg has displayed the political maturity and integrity of a dead rat.
Unelected Mandy's masterplan for an everlasting New Labour project is nearing completion. The pieces of the jigsaw are finally being put in place.
Squatter Brown's head is to be served up on a plate. Little Nick props up the party of failure until Mandy has a chance to instal his Bananaboy Miliband as the next unelected prime minister.
What a tangled web of deceit they weave. Two losers stitching up squalid deals behind the backs of the voters.
The unelected Dark Lord is so obsessed with his pet project, parliament and the people are a minor irritant to the pursuit of power.
And to cap it all, another unelected prime minister is waiting in the wings to take over where the other deadbeat left off.
Meanwhile Cleverclogs Clegg is playing kingmaker on Fantasy Island with a fairytale rainbow alliance while the country goes down the pan.
The Orange Party can see a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Some seasoned Labour Party politicians have come out to condemn the whole shabby charade. John Reid, David Blunkett and Tom Harris.
The Parliamentary Labour Party is starting to put its foot down. On so many counts this is wrong. This is bad. This cannot work. Watching unelected Mandy, Campbell and Adonis call the shots is too much to stomach.
The electorate is being held to ransom with the national interest playing second fiddle to naked political ambition. LibDems face the wrath and ridicule of the electorate.
The public was throughly pissed off with politics after the expenses scandal. The TV talent shows were billed as a chance to see the 'leaders' in a new light.
And it worked. Voters went into the polling booths invigorated, believing a new era of new politics had dawned.
The Tin Man was looking for a heart, the Straw Man a brain and the Lion courage.
But the Land of Oz exists only in the mind. The Wizard is pulling the strings.
Hopefully the fairytale will have a happy ending. The wizard isn't a wizard after all. Dorothy will go back to Kansas in a load of hot air. Leaving the Wizard of Oz exposed as a phoney-baloney snake-oil salesman.
1 comment:
Clegg has a difficult decision to make: under immense pressure from his own side and the electorate he represents to grab the opportunity to change the electoral system to support them. Enter Labour who have offered that to him.
This is something they've wanted and they've wanted it for decades. Now is their chance. Labour have 'guaranteed' that the Alternative Vote form of PR will be installed, but can they really gaurantee it? There is much opposition in Labour to a PR system as the current first past the post system benefits Labour as well as the Tories.
The reality is, Labour can't guarantee it, all they can guarantee is they will support the idea of AV, they will put the motion out to a referendum. But they can't guarantee the result.
Clegg joining sides with Labour over a promise or guarantee the AV system will be installed is a gamble.
But if Clegg enters into an agreement which sees yet another unelected prime minster installed into office and from the party which lost the election, vehement hatred will ensue from the electorate.
Clegg needs to tread carefully, very carefully for he could become one of the most vilified people in the country for such acts of contempt for the electorate and the very concept of democracy.
Today we have senior Labour party officials claiming that a coalition between LibDem and Labour would be legitimate as their combined share of the vote is 52%.
It doesn't work like that. And they know it. Our current electoral system is not based on the total share of the vote, it is based on the number of MPs. That's the first misjudgement.
The second misjudgement is this.
Any party that hasn't won the election could form a coaliation with any number of other parties, 1,2, 3 or more and given enough parties would end up with more than 50% of the vote. Those parties could all be say 11% share of the vote, with parties giving 55%. But there could be two other parties that command 23% and 22%.
So would it be right, would it be fair, would it be a legitimate argument that it's right for the 4 losing parties each with a very small share of the vote have the moral authority to govern?
It's a flawed way of thinking.
What Labour are doing is just adding numbers together, any set of numbers with the aim being to ensure they add up to more than 50% and therefore constitutes a majority and then claim this gives them the moral authority to govern.
It's a simple manipulation of the figures to justify why they should be given the authority.
It's desperate and it's wrong.
