It's decision day in Nasty Nick's dodgy world of deceit. Waiting for white smoke, the Orange Party will while away the hours with naughty but nice Alice Faye. Oh, You Nasty Man.
Scandals, they're everywhere. They're in the air and who put them there. You, you and you, you nasty man ...
Scandals, you hid them once, you had your fun with another one. Don't say it isn't fair, a gal like me ought to know ...
Oh, you nasty man, taking your love on the easy planHere and there and where you can, oh, you nasty manYou're not fooling me, I've got you figured from A to ZBut you're darned good company, oh, you big bad manYou're sweet and nasty, I know what's on your mindYou'll pull a fasty, make me fizzle and then you chiselOh, you nasty man, I never met anyone who canBe as bad or better than - you, you nastyWho taught you thatOh, you nasty, don't ever do thatOh, you nasty man
Video: 'Oh, You Nasty Man'. Alice Faye's movie break in George White's Scandals. A very risque performance from 1934 - before US censors pulled the plug.
