A New Dawn Is Broken

Morning has broken over a new Dave dawn. The shaky ship of state is sailing into uncharted waters. Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue. But on the good ship lollipop, it's a nice trip into bed we hop. (That's enough. Ed). So bring me sunshine in your smile, bring me laughter all the while. (I said that's enough). The story so far …
Brazen hussy Nicky is pimping in the park. Posh boy Dave cannot believe his luck and offers his birthday money for a few favours. Nicky says - we'll see.
"I've found the right girl!" exclaims love-struck Dave. Cue a song and dance.
The CamClegg love-in has begun. Too lovey-dovey. Too much personality not enough policy. 20 odd waffy LibDems in government jobs and Calamity Clegg as Deputy Dog. That's 'new politics' for you.
Hacked-off hacks will try to pull the ConDems apart with over-hyped hackneyed hubris. There may be trouble ahead but while there's moonlight and music and love and romance, let's face the music and dance.
A marriage made in heaven for the power couple or a disaster waiting to happen? The public will want to give peace a chance. But people generally voted for a party, its leader and its policies. What they may end up with is something that satisfies no-one. It's going to be a long and winding road. (You're fired. Ed).
Video: Cheryl Campbell and Nigel Rathbone in Dennis Potter's Pennies From Heaven. BBC (1978). Music from Jack Jackson & His Orchestra.
